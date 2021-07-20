Leaving the Covid Cocoon and Kering buys stake in luxury handbag rental platform Cocoon
© Instagram / cocoon

Leaving the Covid Cocoon and Kering buys stake in luxury handbag rental platform Cocoon


By: Olivia Anderson
2021-07-20 01:14:12

Kering buys stake in luxury handbag rental platform Cocoon and Leaving the Covid Cocoon

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

WATCH: Hazy, mild and muggy with a spotty shower possible tonight.

US and allies blame China for massive Microsoft Exchange hack.

July 22 Arts and Entertainment Source: Activities.

Picking champion hams at the Boone County Fair is an art and a science.

Local mechanic and insurance agent weigh-in on auto damage after flash floods.

Community activists push for more resources in I-85 and West Sugar Creek corridor.

The 2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit builds new cooperation platform online and offline.

Japan prepares for a surreal Olympics, and plenty of questions.

Moments before fledgling bald eagle’s 1st flight caught on video.

SEC Media Days 2021: LSU, Florida focus on defensive improvements to help them emerge as divisional threats.

Crews start working on the Kyova Mall renovation.

  TOP