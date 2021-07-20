© Instagram / George Clooney





George Clooney tries to get Bucks fans an extra-long weekend and 'Personal recovery day': George Clooney writes excuse note for Bucks fans to have off Monday





George Clooney tries to get Bucks fans an extra-long weekend and 'Personal recovery day': George Clooney writes excuse note for Bucks fans to have off Monday

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Personal recovery day': George Clooney writes excuse note for Bucks fans to have off Monday and George Clooney tries to get Bucks fans an extra-long weekend

Kudlow: The biggest obstacle to stocks and the economy is the Biden DC swamp.

Yes, your mask needs to be covering both your nose and mouth.

Ann Arbor officials look to part ways with administrator accused of racially insensitive remarks.

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Petroteq Energy Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Caught on video: Encanto homeowner assaulted by two 'car creepers'.

Aurora City Council set to vote on City Hall changes.

A conflict journalist on quarantine reporting challenges.

Minot Park District working on plans for new trails, outdoor recreation area.

The Spin: Pritzker’s running for reelection.

Blue Jays' Anthony Castro: Placed on injured list.

Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts.

Public Consultation on Proposed Amendments to Singapore’s Gambling Laws.