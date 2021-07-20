© Instagram / Will Ferrell





Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Team Up on the Set of Their Holiday Movie Musical Spirited and Will Ferrell turns 54: Stream these movies to mark the day





Will Ferrell turns 54: Stream these movies to mark the day and Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Team Up on the Set of Their Holiday Movie Musical Spirited

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Best meteor shower of the year’ is upon us: How and when to watch.

Monsoon promises much needed rain for the parched West, but the prospect for lightning strikes could mean more fires.

Dad shares warning after kids allegedly contract COVID-19 from unvaccinated relative.

Letters to the Editor — July 20, 2021.

Air quality in effect for 5 Idaho counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Former Tiger James Wiseman helping to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

'The taste of freedom': Dancers back on Blackpool Tower's ballroom floor for first time in 16 months.

Jean Segura: Prop Bets And Predictions Vs Yankees For Jul. 20, 2021.

Fleeing B’Haram fighters arrested with family members.

What happened in Millington? Officials investigate 1984 disappearance of Pontiac mother.

Families of last victims in condo say waiting is agony.

Armed suspect opens fire on security guards outside Perimeter Mall, police say.