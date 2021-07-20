© Instagram / William Shatner





Star Trek: William Shatner wants to be part of a specific MCU franchise and William Shatner Says Swimming With Sharks Was 'Enlightening'





Star Trek: William Shatner wants to be part of a specific MCU franchise and William Shatner Says Swimming With Sharks Was 'Enlightening'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

William Shatner Says Swimming With Sharks Was 'Enlightening' and Star Trek: William Shatner wants to be part of a specific MCU franchise

Suspect wanted for firing shots on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.

Cleveland claims to work on issues at West Side Market after weekend power outage.

Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town.

10 Insights: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley Set to Team Up in 2021.

Live Breaking News: Victoria covid lockdown extension to be announced today.

Local nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for the choking death of a resident and the neglect of others.

Fantasy Football Tips For Success In 2021.

Masks No Longer Required For Vaccinated Students, Chicago Archdiocese Announces.

Oklahoma law enforcement searches for suspect wanted in separate shootings that injured 3.

Flood recovery loans from the SBA coming to Wayne, Washtenaw and other businesses.

Suspect wanted for firing shots on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.