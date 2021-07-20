© Instagram / valerie bertinelli





Valerie Bertinelli expresses some regret at contributing to 'diet culture' by hyping Jenny Craig and Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer





Valerie Bertinelli expresses some regret at contributing to 'diet culture' by hyping Jenny Craig and Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer and Valerie Bertinelli expresses some regret at contributing to 'diet culture' by hyping Jenny Craig

US gymnast Kara Eaker and basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Olympics.

$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Among States and Drug Industry Expected This Week.

1st transgender Miss Nevada USA brings 'hope' and 'visibility' to Miss USA stage.

China reports spike in new coronavirus cases on border with Myanmar.

DACA immigrants in Houston call on Congress to take action to protect Dreamers.

C'Mon Jeffery You Can Do It!

He's 2 years old. She's about to turn 100. They've formed a friendship across a backyard fence you have to see.

Gov. Newsom in Sebastopol to spotlight $12 billion in state aid for homeless services, housing.

Shelters prepare to help as end of federal eviction moratorium draws near.

Man, 90, walking from Illinois to Texas to help children fighting cancer.

DeSantis vows to take cruise ship battle with CDC to Supreme Court.