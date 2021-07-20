© Instagram / lucille ball





Nicole Kidman talks playing Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Get a 1st look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball on set of new movie





Get a 1st look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball on set of new movie and Nicole Kidman talks playing Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton going from Finals foes to Olympic teammates.

Standoff underway after possible robbery suspect leads LAPD on chase.

National Party alleges the Government 'planted' union official on Air NZ's board.

Manchin to back nominee for public lands chief.

Indy woman loses 2 grandsons in shootings weeks apart, pleads for stop to the violence.

Rays fall to Orioles as Mike Zunino exits with injury.

Agawam Little League hosts sports tournament to support The Jimmy Fund.

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in 2020 Portland riot.

Group to skydive over Niagara Falls Tuesday.

Crown Resorts not suitable to hold Victorian casino licence, royal commission lawyer says.

Covid-19: Victoria's lockdown extended by a week, South Australia to enter snap lockdown tonight.

Coronavirus Data for July 16 -18, 2021.