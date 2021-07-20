© Instagram / james gandolfini





James Gandolfini's Widow Praises His Son's Role as Young Tony Soprano: 'Took a Lot of Courage' and What it's like for James Gandolfini's son Michael to play Tony Soprano





James Gandolfini's Widow Praises His Son's Role as Young Tony Soprano: 'Took a Lot of Courage' and What it's like for James Gandolfini's son Michael to play Tony Soprano

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What it's like for James Gandolfini's son Michael to play Tony Soprano and James Gandolfini's Widow Praises His Son's Role as Young Tony Soprano: 'Took a Lot of Courage'

USA 14 and under Softball National Championship returns to Johnson City.

Public’s help sought to ID hit-and-run driver in ‘speed contest’ that resulted in death of 59-year-old pedestrian.

Giants All-Star shortstop Crawford goes on injured list.

Was June 2021 in Chicago the warmest June on record?

Baltimore rookie Watkins pitches Orioles to 6-1 win vs Rays.

Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association wants to require all healthcare employees to get vaccine.

Duluth City Council tweaks mayor's plan to spend $58.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Armed Woman Tried to Force Victims to Buy Her New Phone: Police.

A shot to win big: Ladue Pharmacy offers $1,000 sweepstakes for COVID vaccination.

Richard Li's PCCW in Talks to Sell Data Centers to DigitalBridge.

A ‘cool’ summer ready to turn hotter soon.