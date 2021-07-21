© Instagram / calvary





Recruiting Update: Calvary Day football’s Troy Ford Jr. talks unofficial visits, summer work and Calvary Christian to play in prestigious City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament





Calvary Christian to play in prestigious City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament and Recruiting Update: Calvary Day football’s Troy Ford Jr. talks unofficial visits, summer work

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Police to Join Disney Princesses for Dancing and Pizza on the Guilford Green.

Tokyo Olympics live: Schedule, news, and results.

Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences.

TRACKING: Hazy, Hot, and Humid.

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Minister attacked, swimmer rescued, coronavirus numbers, blotter.

WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program.

Dr. David Ninan and Dr. Dasa Gangadhar join the proposed KHSC-Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty leadership team.

Fugitive wanted for murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams arrested by FBI: prosecutors.

GTA Online's New Update Is Like Fast And Furious On Steroids.

Welcome to the Digital Transformation and Data Economy Newsletter – July 2021 Issue.

Why Weekly Check-in Meetings Are Unproductive, and What You Can Do About It.

Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock.