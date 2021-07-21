Cobb County student interviews Barack and Michelle Obama and Philadelphia families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign
© Instagram / Michelle Obama

Cobb County student interviews Barack and Michelle Obama and Philadelphia families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign


By: Sophia Moore
2021-07-21 01:59:26

Cobb County student interviews Barack and Michelle Obama and Philadelphia families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Philadelphia families to receive healthy meals thanks to Michelle Obama's 'Pass the Love' campaign and Cobb County student interviews Barack and Michelle Obama

July 22, Arts and Entertainment Source: Benicia’s British invasion a father-son affair.

Arrest made months after North Carolina teacher Barney Dale Harris died in shootout while trying to rob Mexican drug cartel.

McConnell urges Americans: 'Get vaccinated' as cases spike.

Mexico pins its best Olympic gold-medal hopes on soccer team.

Public housing struggles to find funding for fire sprinklers in high-rise buildings.

Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students.

Public housing struggles to find funding for fire sprinklers in high-rise buildings.

Arrest made months after North Carolina teacher Barney Dale Harris died in shootout while trying to rob Mexican drug cartel.

McConnell urges Americans: 'Get vaccinated' as cases spike.

  TOP