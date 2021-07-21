© Instagram / David Schwimmer





Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel and Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel





Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel and Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel and Friends monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer 'despicable' for badmouthing Marcel

Temporary or not, inflation is rattling restaurants and the broader economy.

TSA agent spots missing diamond on floor at JFK airport, reunites it with worried newlyweds.

Illumina rival PacBio to acquire San Diego sequencing startup Omniome for up to $800M.

Dept. of Defense promises reforms to handling of military sexual assault cases.

Iowa City Fencing Center excited for sport to take Olympic stage.

CVA to host Indiana Green Invitational.

Wake County School Board votes to file lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.

UK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females.

Crews Contain Fence Fire That Spread To Roseville Home.

Dajuan Harris to Spend Summer in Spain with USA East Coast Basketball Red Team.

California hires special counsel to investigate widespread unemployment fraud.

Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests: KCSO.