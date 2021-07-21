© Instagram / Kid Rock





Kid Rock doubles down on anti-gay slur, claims to love his gay friends and Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock 'married' and she explains it





Kid Rock doubles down on anti-gay slur, claims to love his gay friends and Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock 'married' and she explains it

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock 'married' and she explains it and Kid Rock doubles down on anti-gay slur, claims to love his gay friends

UPDATE: Despite City Council Approval, A’s and Oakland Far Apart on Stadium Plan.

Packers by position: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara an intriguing tight end group with ‘unique chemistry’.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan participate in White House session on SOS Cuba.

‘Never Have I Ever’: Riley and Casey go camping.

More infectious Delta variant makes up 83% of new US coronavirus cases as vaccine hesitancy persists.

APPC survey: Public trust in top U.S. health agencies and Fauci holds steady.

Mexico's low-cost Volaris airline eyes Central and South America expansion.

JRA with the Angry Asian: Where consumerism and sustainability collide.

Founder and leader of East Rock receives the Annual Outstanding Entrepreneur title at the 12th annual China-US Business Summit.

Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night.

John Layman and Nick Bradshaw Launch Bermuda #1 Tomorrow [Preview].

«He'd watch Michael Jordan interviews»: Former Lakers teammate describes how Kobe Bryant lived and breathed...