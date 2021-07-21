© Instagram / connie britton





Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy & Others Round Out Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ and 'Friday Night Lights': Connie Britton Didn't Want to Play Tami Taylor -- Here's What Won Her Over





Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy & Others Round Out Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ and 'Friday Night Lights': Connie Britton Didn't Want to Play Tami Taylor -- Here's What Won Her Over

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Friday Night Lights': Connie Britton Didn't Want to Play Tami Taylor -- Here's What Won Her Over and Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy & Others Round Out Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

Family of 16-year-old girl demands justice after teen was killed in hit-and-run.

Liberty Twp. trustees approve new Costco and Freedom Pointe development plans.

Letter: Thanks for those who helped with Art Center's Art and Garden Tour.

Day two at SEC Media Days has Tennessee feel thanks to Heupel and Kiffin.

‘A WIN-WIN.’ Partnership between JetBlue and AA adds nearly 60 new destinations to flight plans.

Street Cred: Oshkosh artists and entrepreneurs find a home along with historic buildings of Main Street.

Cooler and less humid with lingering showers.

Central Chinese province swamped after once-in-millennium rainfall.

3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties expires.

Fact check: No, this is not the image of a paralyzed groom embracing his wife with help from friends.

Amid Rising Overdoses, Mental Health and Harm Reduction Support More Important Than Ever.