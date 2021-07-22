© Instagram / Sophia Bush





LeBron James, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Sophia Bush and other celebrities were spotted on the red carpet this week and Get Sophia Bush’s Romantic Summer Dress Look With This Amazon Find





Get Sophia Bush’s Romantic Summer Dress Look With This Amazon Find and LeBron James, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Sophia Bush and other celebrities were spotted on the red carpet this week

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Yakima County prosecutor, sheriff push for law and justice sales tax that doesn't expire.

JT Burnette Trial Day 6: FBI agent Mike Miller testifies, sleeping juror dismissed.

US senators press Biden officials on overseas fossil finance, China climate goals.

Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform.

Construction begins on segment of Spring Creek Greenway trail.

Harrison solar farms on pause — for now.

You're invited! A free reader Q&A on how lawmakers spend millions of taxpayer dollars on perks.

Henrico police investigating fatal vehicle crash on Strath Road.

Looking back at a life on the water: Stonington fisherman says, 'It's risky. It's dangerous...I wouldn't change one thing.'.

Parade celebrating Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Championship victory will start at 11 a.m. Thursday. Here's what to know.

U.S. judge to rule by July 29 on request to block Lithium Americas mine.

Newsom Signs Bill Aimed at Cracking Down on Organized Retail Theft.