© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek wears plunging dress for wild drinking photo and Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test





Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test and Salma Hayek wears plunging dress for wild drinking photo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Salt Lake City Council and Mayor Erin Mendenhall declare racism a public health crisis.

Severe weather threat low with sunshine, comfortable temps and less humidity for Thursday.

Valley City State announces $25M campaign that includes athletics upgrades and indoor practice facility.

Texas Republicans, Democrats both give updates on special session.

18-year-old banner plane pilot makes safe emergency landing on New Jersey bridge.

Las Cruces man accused of sexually assaulting girls indicted on 9 charges.

Franklin County Schools plan to use funding on learning loss caused by pandemic.

With Mental Health Conditions on the Rise Among College Students, GradGuard Tuition Insurance Provides Viable Options for Families.

Amodei won't decide on bid for Nevada governor until October.

Griffin Health vaccination vans back on the road as delta variant becomes dominant COVID-19 strain.

MTA board meeting discusses safety, security on transit system amid assault spike.

Springs police officers reflect on Olympic journeys.