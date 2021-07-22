© Instagram / David Schwimmer





Friends’ monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer ‘despicable’, says he was jealous of Marcel and Friends: David Schwimmer Was Jealous of His Monkey Co-Star, Trainer Says





Friends: David Schwimmer Was Jealous of His Monkey Co-Star, Trainer Says and Friends’ monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer ‘despicable’, says he was jealous of Marcel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fulton man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting caseworker and officer with vehicle.

KCU Medical students are starting class in Joplin, and they’re getting a tour of the town as well.

San Francisco mulls requiring proof of vaccine at businesses like bars and restaurants.

Prosecutors charge suspect in armed truck theft with robbery.

Nottingham man sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic violence-related charges.

A timeline of the pandemic and its impact on the Native American reservations.

PG&E announces it will bury 10,000 miles of power lines to help reduce wildfire risk.

Work begins on Bellows Falls firefighters memorial park.

Radio host Larry Elder to appear on California recall ballot.

Fate of Mount Vernon primary election for council seat rests on 1 vote.

Recreating on agricultural water reservoirs hampered this summer.

Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD.