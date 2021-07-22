© Instagram / james taylor





James Taylor announces 2022 United Kingdom tour dates and How James Taylor and Joni Mitchell inspired the musical romance of ‘Songs in Ursa Major’





How James Taylor and Joni Mitchell inspired the musical romance of ‘Songs in Ursa Major’ and James Taylor announces 2022 United Kingdom tour dates

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Atlanta’s mayor: Discussions of the power of office, and legacy of Maynard Jackson.

Xentris Wireless Welcomes Mike Saubert as Director of Innovation of Military and Government Services – Homeland Security Today.

NC State's Grant Gibson discusses family legacy, aspirations for his future and the 2021 football season.

Report says Texas and Oklahoma have reached out about potentially bolting the Big XII for the SEC.

Braves and Padres Fail to Finish Double-Header.

Abbott 1-hitter leads US over Canada 1-0, 2-0 softball start.

Gigi Hadid Only Buys Herself One Beauty Product, and It's This Luxurious Lip Balm.

‘I’m gonna shoot you — and yes, I have a gun’: Queens substitute teacher busted for threatening middle school class, sources say.

47 arrests on Olive Drive in July.

Emergency leaders explain how radio systems had an impact on the search for Summer Wells.

WATCH: Seagull Flies Into Teen's Face on Jersey Shore Amusement Park Ride.