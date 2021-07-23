© Instagram / Jensen Ackles





Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Is a Doting Dad of 3 — Glimpse into His Honest Thoughts on Fatherhood





Jensen Ackles Is a Doting Dad of 3 — Glimpse into His Honest Thoughts on Fatherhood and Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Summer Soundtrack: The Boss is Back on Broadway and Montclair State.

Poultry and rabbit show.

FirstEnergy to pay $230M in agreement in Ohio bribery case.

San Diego Councilman And Senator Secure $1.5 Million For 'Bridge For Max'.

Soggy night and a wetter Friday.

4H and FFA youth take on first livestock show of the 2021 Boone County Fair.

AT&T Q2 Earnings Impress Wall Street, After HBO and HBO Max Add 2.8 Million Subscribers.

Covid-19: Theatre and concert hall decision in NI delayed.

How Options Trading Is Driving Up Stocks—and Driving Them Down.

Traci Cares Center and Food Pantry honors late Pre-K teacher.

Flyers send Shayne Gostisbehere and picks to Coyotes.

Three and out from SEC Media Days: Longhorns, filabusters and (of course) vaccine talk.