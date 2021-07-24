© Instagram / eulogy





Nick Castellanos ruined a eulogy with another meme-worthy homer and Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for teen killed in Lonoke Co. deputy-involved shooting





Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for teen killed in Lonoke Co. deputy-involved shooting and Nick Castellanos ruined a eulogy with another meme-worthy homer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympics-Swimming-The Russians are back — and hunting gold.

New wildfire sparks between Cascade and Craig.

Prosecutors Say They Have Evidence Of More Abuse And Bribery In The R. Kelly Case.

Governor Hutchinson's Weekly Address.

Clubbing and Covid passports: 'Protect vulnerable people' or 'against civil liberties'?

Man arrested after reportedly opening fire and barricading himself in West Jordan home.

May short-term rental and lodging sales tax collections are booming despite slight slowdown from April growth.

Car crashes through restaurant, driver and 4 people inside injured.

Buckeyes teach and learn at special needs football camp.

Muscle Shoals City Schools to host third vaccine clinic for students and employees.

Sweet Grown Alabama helps you find local, healthy food.

The good and the bad for chocolate lovers.