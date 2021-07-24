Basketball players (and movie hopefuls) try out as extras for Adam Sandler’s new film and A Happy Gilmore Fighting Video Game Was Once Pitched To Adam Sandler
© Instagram / Adam Sandler

Basketball players (and movie hopefuls) try out as extras for Adam Sandler’s new film and A Happy Gilmore Fighting Video Game Was Once Pitched To Adam Sandler


By: Jacob Johnson
2021-07-24 05:55:07

A Happy Gilmore Fighting Video Game Was Once Pitched To Adam Sandler and Basketball players (and movie hopefuls) try out as extras for Adam Sandler’s new film

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Day 1: First gold medal is awarded.

Coordinators Provide Analysis On All Three Units.

Gene therapy protects optic nerve cells and preserves vision in glaucoma mouse models.

Texas A&M’s board of regents to meet and discuss 'SEC issues'.

Kevin Connolly Reveals He and Newborn Daughter Are on «Road to Recovery» After Contracting COVID-19.

Austin, Travis County urge everyone to wear masks and for unvaccinated residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge.

Red Wings select Simon Edvinsson at No. 6, trade up to take goalie Sebastian Cossa.

Suspect Arrested in Yorktown Shooting and Armed Robbery.

Colleges and COVID-19: How the pandemic is changing orientation.

Local health director and politicians sound alarm on getting vaccine.

Megill, Alonso power Mets to victory.

Friday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Saturday’s schedule.

  TOP