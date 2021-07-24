© Instagram / Alec Baldwin





Alec Baldwin tells Chrissy Teigen she’s victim of ‘hit job’ by unnamed forces and Alec Baldwin jokes his kids are a ‘jukebox of inappropriate language’





Alec Baldwin jokes his kids are a ‘jukebox of inappropriate language’ and Alec Baldwin tells Chrissy Teigen she’s victim of ‘hit job’ by unnamed forces

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Tokyo Summer Olympics: Live updates.

Woman faces prostitution and drug charges.

Red Wings land defenseman Simon Edvinsson, goalie Sebastian Cossa in NHL Draft 1st round.

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates, Day 1: First gold medal is awarded.

Former Secretary of State Pompeo speaks about Newsom, oil and inflation at annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Sights and sounds from Big Ten Media Days.

Highlights from district one and two baseball tournaments.

Activists and CMPD reach settlement on protest engagement rules, tactics.

Surveillance video shows thief make away with tavern owner's keys and SUV during Bucks game.

Daily Schmankerl: As Chelsea yearns for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, Timo Werner might be open to l….