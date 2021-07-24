© Instagram / trevor noah





Trevor Noah’s show bags two Emmy nods as Thuso Mbedu gets snubbed and From Netflix to The Daily Show: how Trevor Noah made US$100 million in no time





From Netflix to The Daily Show: how Trevor Noah made US$100 million in no time and Trevor Noah’s show bags two Emmy nods as Thuso Mbedu gets snubbed

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Castle Rock library and Cowlitz EMS levies up for vote on primary ballot.

Governors urge more to receive vaccine.

Friends remember deceased missionaries and one who survived. New details released about crash.

The 10 best Olympics movies and where to watch them online.

Three surf-and-turf dishes to convince the sceptics.

Pokémon Unite beginner's guide: tips and tricks.

Nichola «Niki» Sue Parsons.

I’m 30, have never dated anyone and am unsure of my sexuality.

My dad, 11 children and a 26ft caravan. What could go wrong?