© Instagram / jared padalecki





Genevieve Padalecki Celebrates Husband Jared Padalecki's 39th Birthday: 'You Are Pure Magic' and Jensen Ackles Shares Happy Birthday Wish For Supernatural Co-star Jared Padalecki





Genevieve Padalecki Celebrates Husband Jared Padalecki's 39th Birthday: 'You Are Pure Magic' and Jensen Ackles Shares Happy Birthday Wish For Supernatural Co-star Jared Padalecki

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jensen Ackles Shares Happy Birthday Wish For Supernatural Co-star Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki Celebrates Husband Jared Padalecki's 39th Birthday: 'You Are Pure Magic'

Saving money is hard. How Ibotta makes it easier to get discounts and earn cash back on groceries, travel and more.

DC, Maryland and Virginia transit systems plan service changes to lure back riders.

Bats, Birds And Beavers Could Be Gateway For More Latinos To Get Outdoors.

Thomas Bach and the IOC have dropped the torch on Olympic covid safety.

Helena Garcia’s foraged recipes for clafoutis, ice-cream and nettle pesto.

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer and more muggy Saturday with severe storm threat in forecast.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream debuts and quickly sells out.

At Tokyo Olympics, a debt to 'Back to the Future' and 'E.T.'.

Why Oklahoma City is running behind on mowing city parks this year.

Unfiltered and Unafraid, Lilly King Is Ready to Make Waves in Tokyo.

Gymnastics-Reign of Japan's 'King Kohei' Uchimura comes to an end.