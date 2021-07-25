© Instagram / John Legend





John Legend gets handsy with Chrissy Teigen as the couple enjoys an Italian getaway amid her bullying scandal and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to Site of Their 2013 Honeymoon: 'It's Still Magical'





John Legend gets handsy with Chrissy Teigen as the couple enjoys an Italian getaway amid her bullying scandal and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to Site of Their 2013 Honeymoon: 'It's Still Magical'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to Site of Their 2013 Honeymoon: 'It's Still Magical' and John Legend gets handsy with Chrissy Teigen as the couple enjoys an Italian getaway amid her bullying scandal

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Chicago, Evanston and Cicero.

Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' dies in California.

Rep. Herrera Beutler holding town hall call Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms moving through Cook and DuPage counties.

Nick Wittgren and Wife Received Death Threats After Cleveland's Friday Night Loss.

Scoppe: It's the ultimate in the politics of division, and it's returning to SC this week.

Tokyo Olympics: Gold medals for Ecuadorean cyclist, Chinese fencer and S. Korean archers on day one.

Fantasy baseball daily notes.

Hawaiian Falls hosts Special Needs Families and their «Champions».

Your child tax credit payments may be wrong — and here's why.

IN Marine Warning and Forecast.

Two Dead, Four Wounded In Downtown San Rafael Late-Night Shooting.