© Instagram / keyhole





Keyhole surgery for liver cancer results in better outcomes and quality of life and Critical instability at moving keyhole tip generates porosity in laser melting





Critical instability at moving keyhole tip generates porosity in laser melting and Keyhole surgery for liver cancer results in better outcomes and quality of life

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Florida Panthers trade for Sabres' Sam Reinhart; add defensemen, goalie and more on second day of NHL draft.

City schools reconfiguration project focused on prioritizing wants and needs.

BIG3 Week 3 Results and Recap – BIG3.

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Parkland that may have been intentional.

Local organization hosts youth basketball clinic to encourage safety and positivity.

Fenway residents plan to rally for return of Route 55 bus to pre-pandemic schedule.

Aid Worker Security Database: Figures at a Glance 2021.

Springboks v British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland's Lions win first test in Cape Town.

French protesters march against vaccination obligations and passing.

Border Patrol deploys rescue beacons in wake of 32 migrant deaths in Big Bend region of Texas.

Britain faces ‘decades of financial risk’ as £370bn pandemic bill mounts.

Refusing to give up his coveted Twitter handle, he was 'swatted' and died of a heart attack.