© Instagram / anushka shetty





Anushka Shetty Lost A Perfect Opportunity? and Anushka Shetty Drops A Heartfelt Message On Spreading Love And Care





Anushka Shetty Drops A Heartfelt Message On Spreading Love And Care and Anushka Shetty Lost A Perfect Opportunity?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Surfing at the Olympics: What to Watch and Expect at Tokyo.

Purnell Choppin, virologist and head of institute that funds medical research, dies at 91.

Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low.

City leaders, colleagues mourn sudden loss of UF Health Jacksonville CEO.

Editorial: Counting down to Election Day; learn and vote.

Four Minutemen Selected In The 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Scholarships awarded in spirit of Gandhi to dozens of high school and college students.

Here's A Look At Arizona Athletes Competing In The Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Florida man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend and daughter; judge called case ‘worst I have ever seen’.

NHL draft: Ducks select defenseman Olen Zellweger in 2nd round.

Triathlon-With only one Brownlee to beat, Tokyo field can dream of gold.