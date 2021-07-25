© Instagram / Aretha Franklin





Aretha Franklin's son praises 'Respect' film after screening; Jennifer Hudson 'phenomenal' and Who were Aretha Franklin's sisters Erma and Carolyn and were they singers too?





Aretha Franklin's son praises 'Respect' film after screening; Jennifer Hudson 'phenomenal' and Who were Aretha Franklin's sisters Erma and Carolyn and were they singers too?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Who were Aretha Franklin's sisters Erma and Carolyn and were they singers too? and Aretha Franklin's son praises 'Respect' film after screening; Jennifer Hudson 'phenomenal'

Coming Up: Gardening-related events taking place the week of July 25.

Stop insulting Trump voters and their concerns, no matter how much fun it is.

Several hot and dry days ahead.

Showers and Storms Likely Today.

Real estate sales in Peoria and Tazewell counties for July 25, 2021.

Irwin: Incentives, rewards and expectations.

New, family-owned store in South Peoria aims to provide apparel, affordable food.

Goals and Highlights France vs South Africa (4-3).

UK financial watchdog warns consumers over CoinBurp crypto launch.

Byline Backstories: Christina Hall and Eric Lawrence are married to more than the job.