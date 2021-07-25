© Instagram / chadwick boseman





Cannes 2021: Regina King Talks Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Roseberry and ‘L.A. Confidential’ Writer: Warner Bros. Rejected Sequel with Crowe, Pearce, and Chadwick Boseman





‘L.A. Confidential’ Writer: Warner Bros. Rejected Sequel with Crowe, Pearce, and Chadwick Boseman and Cannes 2021: Regina King Talks Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Roseberry

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Olympians Speak Up On Gender Equality And Mothers' Rights.

How bad is private space travel for the environment and other key questions, answered.

Tom Barrack and the influence he had in Trump's world.

San Diego police and local youth group to host community boxing event.

Austin Beutner L.A. schools timeline: Strike, COVID, and more.

Alexa finally gets a new name and voice: How to change them up on your Amazon Echo.

Inside the Trevor Bauer disaster and how the Dodgers got here.

Pitt alums Gary McGhee and Jared Wilson-Frame shine on Team Heartfire in TBT.

Checking In: Sammy Hudson juggles music and several Zillah businesses.

Letters to the editor for Sunday, July 25: EWEB, Jeff Bezos and fear-and-blame narratives.

QB Daniel Jones: The Good, the Great and the Ugly, Part 1 of 3.

McKenzie Homan, Sky-Hi Kennels Daycare and Training.