© Instagram / kevin bacon





Kevin Bacon enjoys a Del's lemonade in North Kingstown and Actor Kevin Bacon talks music as Bacon Brothers tour heads to RI





Kevin Bacon enjoys a Del's lemonade in North Kingstown and Actor Kevin Bacon talks music as Bacon Brothers tour heads to RI

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Actor Kevin Bacon talks music as Bacon Brothers tour heads to RI and Kevin Bacon enjoys a Del's lemonade in North Kingstown

Sen. Ron Wyden and colleagues aim to support local journalism through tax credits for newspapers.

The Shanghai lab making fake pork dumplings and helping China go beyond meat.

How Coney Island became the people's playground.

4 to Watch: Katie Ledecky's Big Night, NJ Triathlete's Emotional Journey, Gymnastics Final & More.

Liz Cheney's role on Jan. 6 committee grows after GOP pulls participation.

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Yara Shahidi, Hailey Bieber, and More.

'We always hoped that they would find him': Korean War soldier gets a funeral, 71 years after his disappearance.

Zoom: Advisor to NewSpace industry predicts great things for Brownsville and RGV.

At least 250 convicted of child sexual abuse in UK and Ireland while in Scout movement.

Real World Economics: Moral of the story: save and invest.

More folks inducted into the WV Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame.

U.S. men's basketball team suffers late-game meltdown in loss to France at Olympic opener.