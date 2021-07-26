© Instagram / snowden





Art Collective Forensic Architecture Has Teamed Up With Edward Snowden to Investigate a Shadowy Global Spyware Company and NSA surveillance program still raises privacy concerns years after Snowden exposed it, says watchdog member





NSA surveillance program still raises privacy concerns years after Snowden exposed it, says watchdog member and Art Collective Forensic Architecture Has Teamed Up With Edward Snowden to Investigate a Shadowy Global Spyware Company

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Midland, Andrews, Ector, and Martin 7-25-21.

India Deemed 'Vital' AI Partner for US.

Adam Frazier trade grades: Padres boost lineup depth, Pirates move on from All-Star.

First-year 4-H competitor and her pig take home a purple ribbon.

What we learned: Erie SeaWolves have up and down series in Binghamton.

Fred Haywood '71 talks water adventures and more in autobiography «Racing with Aloha».

Then & Now Gallery: Then and Now: Greenacres depot.

North Plainfield Schools Announce New Supervisor of Science, Technology and Engineering.

U.S. plans to stress need for 'guardrails' in upcoming talks with China.

Kansas City area Olympians include women's soccer coach, trapshooter and pole vaulters – Welcome to Wyandotte Daily!

Report: Kings and Lakers have discussed trade involving Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma.

Mask and vaccine mandates come into question amid rising Covid cases.