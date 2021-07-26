© Instagram / spectre





James Bond star surprised not to return in Skyfall and Spectre and James Bond star surprised not to return in Skyfall and Spectre





Olympic Swimming Live: Results, Photos and Latest Updates.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fatal crashes and impaired driving surge this summer.

«The Chi» recap: Luke and Jake have a deadly secret to keep.

Four men arrested and charged in murder of 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Union County drive-by.

Olympics Latest: Archery postponed due to typhoon forecast.

Kais Saied: The political outsider accused of a coup.

Bathroom nightmare, handyman botched the job.

Dark Skies, A Jupiter-Moon Encounter And Boeing’s ‘Launch America:’ What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week.

Johnnie St. Vrain: Oil stains and potholes present challenges.

Mets vs Blue Jays Recap: A Hill, a Bear, and a Squirrel walk into a win.

The delta variant and kids: Parents' questions answered.

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in London, submerging roads and some train stations – KION546.