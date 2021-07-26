© Instagram / anushka shetty





Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in the film industry, thanks Puri Jagannath, Nagarjuna for Super and Anushka Shetty spreads positivity to beat solitude





Anushka Shetty spreads positivity to beat solitude and Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in the film industry, thanks Puri Jagannath, Nagarjuna for Super

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rat and mouse season an issue for Denver metro area.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics: Live updates.

Back to school planning: Physicals and immunizations.

Radis of Aurora emerges from tight pack to capture County Division title.

Four men arrested and charged in murder of 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Union County drive-by.

COVID-19 Cases are On the Rise in Western New York and Across the Nation.

Supporters of Tunisian president celebrate government ousting with cheers, fireworks.

Burnette trial Week 2 takeaways: What FBI agents heard about Tallahassee's 'whole damn process'.

Triathlon-I wanted it hotter, says champion Blummenfelt.

Reckitt and Shopee support Indonesians in fight against pandemic with 'Protection Starts From Within' campaign.

UPDATE: Fire contained in Gypsum, but highway now closed at Dotsero and Rifle due to threat of mudslides in canyon.