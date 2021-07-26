© Instagram / James Franco





James Franco agrees to settle sexual-misconduct case for $2.2 million and James Franco’s ‘Freaks and Geeks’ co-star won’t work with him again





James Franco’s ‘Freaks and Geeks’ co-star won’t work with him again and James Franco agrees to settle sexual-misconduct case for $2.2 million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Heroes and Helpers' Back-to-School Event Helps Ready Kids for School Year — Muncie Journal.

A new auto theft and gun violence task force would connect police efforts in Hartford, New Britain and neighboring suburbs.

Covid-19 Vaccine Pioneer BioNTech Plans to Make New Malaria and Tuberculosis Shots in Africa.

NBA Draft: Warriors will either empty cupboard for Bradley Beal or keep Nos. 7 and 14 picks, per report.

Insurance brokers Aon and Willis Towers Watson end $34 billion merger amid DOJ suit.

Capitalism, Socialism, And Energy Politics.

Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival coming in August.

Senior Living: Heart failure and aging, a guide to managing the condition.

Kern County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed during standoff in Wasco.

Best and worst school systems in the U.S.: Where does New York rank?

Frosted Flakes: Olympics, Artificial Hearts, and Brinicles.

27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver.