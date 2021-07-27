© Instagram / Hailey Baldwin





Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted arm-in-arm, enjoying ice cream during sweet date night and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted arm-in-arm, enjoying ice cream during sweet date night





Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted arm-in-arm, enjoying ice cream during sweet date night and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted arm-in-arm, enjoying ice cream during sweet date night

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Team GB's Caroline Dubois and Pat McCormack earn comfortable wins at Olympics.

Malcolm Kenyatta and his former boss Sharif Street share an interest in the Senate.

Summer scorcher Tuesday with heat, humidity and highs in the mid-90s.

5-year-old girl dies in NC; mom and her boyfriend charged.

How a Doctor Breaks Norms to Treat Refugees and Recent Immigrants.

Miso Robotics Names Christopher Kruger New CTO and Expands Board of Advisors to Scale and Grow in New Markets.

55 in 55: A taste of South America, and Star Wars, in Harrison County.

Johns Hopkins again tops list of hospitals for rheumatology by US News and World Report.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only bathe kids when they're dirty.

From building bridges to running pitches: Former US Army engineer makes Olympic rugby debut.

Courthouse records.