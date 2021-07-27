© Instagram / Brendon Urie





Panic! at the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie partners with charity to inspire young musicians and Brendon Urie: “Just Be A Decent Person – You Don't Have To Be A Dick!” — Kerrang!





Panic! at the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie partners with charity to inspire young musicians and Brendon Urie: «Just Be A Decent Person – You Don't Have To Be A Dick!» — Kerrang!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Brendon Urie: «Just Be A Decent Person – You Don't Have To Be A Dick!» — Kerrang! and Panic! at the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie partners with charity to inspire young musicians

Biden wants to rein in bank mergers -- that could help consumers and the economy.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Simone Biles, Softball and Osaka.

Otava Cloud Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft NASPO, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt Contracts.

NBCU Local Boston Stations Launch Original, Multiplatform Programming.

Carter and Brewer Named to the 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) tremors: Types, treatments, and more.

4-H'ers ready for Roundup and beyond.

AZIO’s colorful IZO collection looks great (and that’s about it).

Experience the arts and shopping in the Hudson Valley.

Tech Alert: Better Gaming Consoles – and Better Games – Depend on Better SSD Storage.

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/27/21: Braden Bishop, Clay Holmes, and Andrew Chafin.