© Instagram / 2 chainz





2 Chainz Says New Album Will Be His Last Trap Record and 2 Chainz and GAS Cannabis Teams Up With Black-Owned Cannabis Direct to Consumer Technology Platform, CampNova





2 Chainz and GAS Cannabis Teams Up With Black-Owned Cannabis Direct to Consumer Technology Platform, CampNova and 2 Chainz Says New Album Will Be His Last Trap Record

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

OPINION: Oklahoma, Texas and the SEC's changing landscape.

Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

City of Wilmington and Downtown Visions Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine at Downtown Farmer's Market.

Center for Inclusion and Diversity Celebrates Community Members.

CSU requiring on-campus faculty, staff and students to get COVID-19 vaccine.

Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Other Cannabis Stocks Dropped Today.

Living laboratory: FRI students restore and learn from campus wetlands.

Olympics and Simone Biles Live: The Latest News.

Google, Apple and Microsoft tipped to report record-breaking profits.

Children and young people must be at the heart of food systems transformation.

Back to cooking and better than ever.