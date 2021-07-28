© Instagram / anushka shetty





Anushka Shetty's debut film Super turns 16. Actress thanks everyone who supported her and Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in movies, shares poster of first film Super. See pic





Anushka Shetty's debut film Super turns 16. Actress thanks everyone who supported her and Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in movies, shares poster of first film Super. See pic

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in movies, shares poster of first film Super. See pic and Anushka Shetty's debut film Super turns 16. Actress thanks everyone who supported her

Not as Hot With a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Over the Next Few Days.

Piano Prodigy and Philanthropist Donna Stoering Moves to Salt Lake City.

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places.

Capitol attack hearing: 'Kill him,' racial slurs and more.

Simone Biles and the price of being a GOAT.

Public asks Washington redistricting committee to keep them together.

Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic planner and minority owner.

2021 NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury and model home tour: Wow factors revealed.

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday.

Minnesota parent-coaches celebrate a bronze and a silver, separated by little sleep.

4 things we heard from Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

Scholars talk critical race theory and proposed Bill 69 in Kentucky schools.