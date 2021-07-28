© Instagram / Natalie Portman





Natalie Portman's Omega X-33 in 'Lucy in the Sky' and Natalie Portman Plays With Daughter Amalia, 4, At The Park In Australia — Cute Photos





Natalie Portman's Omega X-33 in 'Lucy in the Sky' and Natalie Portman Plays With Daughter Amalia, 4, At The Park In Australia — Cute Photos

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Natalie Portman Plays With Daughter Amalia, 4, At The Park In Australia — Cute Photos and Natalie Portman's Omega X-33 in 'Lucy in the Sky'

Swimming-Tears and triumph as Britain hit a 113-year high.

ECUA Moves Forward Toward Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increases.

Olympic Swimming Highlights: Katie Ledecky Wins Gold in First Women’s 1,500.

A pitching gem and a solo homer propel Eagle River to its first state baseball championship.

Escambia Man Charged In 2020 Fatal Hit And Run.

Tokyo Olympics live: Tuke and Burling defend sailing gold, rowers Prendergast and Gowler set world record.

Cycling-This time it's official...Van Vleuten wins gold.

China tech sell-off slows as investors wait on Beijing’s next move.

Only On KCAL 9: Tarzana Woman Tells Speaks Out On Surviving Violent Home Invasion.

A sign up for a free analysis on how to save money on your electric bill helps NAACP raise funds.

Nintendo is shutting down 'Dr. Mario World' for mobile on November 1st.

BASF reports second-quarter net profit beat on increased volumes, prices.