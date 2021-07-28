© Instagram / Freddie Mercury





The iconic time Freddie Mercury and soprano Montserrat Caballé’s duet initiated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive





Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive and The iconic time Freddie Mercury and soprano Montserrat Caballé’s duet initiated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

At least two dead and dozens injured after an acetic acid leak at a facility near La Porte, Texas.

Biles out of next Tokyo event, sharpening focus on mental health at Games.

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States rebound with dominant win.

Past, present and future: Weather is a topic of conversation.

City and Elisha Project form official partnership.

Taliban delegation visits China to discuss security.

The family-style Filipino comfort fare at Hangry Dobo feeds body and soul.

EXCLUSIVE Walmart's Flipkart asks India's top court to stall antitrust queries, probe.

DIC, Debut Biotech Team Up to Develop and Bio-Manufacture Natural Pigments for More Sustainable Food Colorants and Cosmetics.

Are Qatar and Oman Mediating Between Washington And Tehran?

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City, Aston Villa are £25m apart over Jack Grealish move.