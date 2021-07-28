© Instagram / pearl jam





Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament isn't keen on playing gigs where vaccination cards are checked and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament says he’s uncomfortable with playing indoor gigs





Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament isn't keen on playing gigs where vaccination cards are checked and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament says he’s uncomfortable with playing indoor gigs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament says he’s uncomfortable with playing indoor gigs and Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament isn't keen on playing gigs where vaccination cards are checked

FITARA scores mostly stay firm, with TMF and cyber EO changes looming.

Slums, sprawl, and skyscrapers.

What new WA police accountability laws do and don't do.

Hillsborough Head Start and Early Head Start Now Accepting Enrollment Applications.

Senate infrastructure talks near deal.

The new surge in COVID-19 cases is putting the vaccinated and the unvaccinated on high alert as masks come back and anxiety kicks in.

Olympic athletes are showing us their funny, fascinating, complicated selves on TikTok and beyond.

COVID-19: VA Should Assess Its Oversight of Infection Prevention and Control in Community Living Centers.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue and his love of Bugattis and Michael Jackson.

2021 NHL free agency: Live rumors, signings, trades, updates and analysis.

Simone Biles' sponsors stand by her after she withdraws from Olympic events.

ICYMI: Team USA wins first-ever women's 3x3 hoops gold, Simone Biles withdraws from all-around, plus more from Tokyo Olympics.