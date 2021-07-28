© Instagram / def leppard





4 Fast Facts: Def Leppard's 'High 'n' Dry' Turns 40 and There'll be a new Def Leppard studio album in ‘the not-too-distant future’





4 Fast Facts: Def Leppard's 'High 'n' Dry' Turns 40 and There'll be a new Def Leppard studio album in ‘the not-too-distant future’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

There'll be a new Def Leppard studio album in ‘the not-too-distant future’ and 4 Fast Facts: Def Leppard's 'High 'n' Dry' Turns 40

The Suicide Squad review: A gory, glorious and deranged delight.

Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference — updates & analysis.

Tilray shares rocket 26% after it swings to a surprise profit and targets $4 billion in revenue by 2024.

Germany strikes gold and silver in individual dressage.

French and Israeli defence ministers to discuss NSO spyware case.

TikTok star on life support and 18-year-old woman dead after being shot in California movie theater.

Eleven People Arrested in Federal Drug and Firearms Case Involving Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Other Drugs.

Sons member and American Legion Rider sets professional baseball umpiring record.

Winn-Dixie Commemorates 65 Years in Louisiana with Celebration of Community and Culture.

Siemens, Dow and MxD Partner to Enhance Digitalization in the Process Industries ​with Process Automation Test Bed.

Jadyn Anczarski (Men's Track & Field) and Paige Rauch (Softball) Announced as Villanova Winners of BIG EAST Institutional Scholar-Athlete Awards.

PowerPollen and Bayer agreement to increase seed corn yield.