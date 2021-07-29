© Instagram / mads mikkelsen





Maximum Mads Mikkelsen and Mads Mikkelsen: Actors with accents do not get lead roles in Hollywood





Mads Mikkelsen: Actors with accents do not get lead roles in Hollywood and Maximum Mads Mikkelsen

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rep. Pfluger’s bill to seal tunnels between U.S. and Mexico advanced by House Committee on Homeland Security.

NBA Draft 2021: How to watch, channel, and streaming.

Bell, Halmai, and Holmgren Selected as Eagles Club Most Outstanding Athletes.

Severe thunderstorm threat in Washington, DC area Thursday.

Maryland men’s basketball announces nonconference schedule; women’s team sets home-and-home with Baylor.

Oregon Bars and Restaurants Are Solving Their Hiring Woes by Paying Workers More.

JCP&L Monitoring Weather and Prepared to Respond – New Providence.

Wheelhouse 360, Technology and Consumer Investing Division of Multifaceted Media Company Wheelhouse, Expands Team.

Alvarado: «I come here to work hard and give it my all on the pitch».

Serent Backs First Due, Emerging Leader in Fire and EMS Software.

United Airlines lets passengers pre-order snacks and meals.

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates.