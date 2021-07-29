© Instagram / tilda swinton





We Are Overwhelmed to Learn That Julio Torres Is Making an A24 Movie With Tilda Swinton and Tilda Swinton Calls on Streamers to Build Cinemas Across the Globe, Talks Gender Pay Gap





Tilda Swinton Calls on Streamers to Build Cinemas Across the Globe, Talks Gender Pay Gap and We Are Overwhelmed to Learn That Julio Torres Is Making an A24 Movie With Tilda Swinton

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

US gymnast Suni Lee wins Olympic all-around after injuries, tragedies and a horrific accident.

Our victory for Chicago Public Schools coaches and student-athletes.

Severe thunderstorm threat in Washington, DC area Thursday.

Biden Administration Wants States and Cities to Pay People $100 to Get Shots.

NC DEQ: NC Oil and Gas Commission to meet on Aug. 10.

Rubio, Paul, Cruz Reintroduce the Defense of Environment and Property Act of 2021.

DBEDT News Release: TOTAL VISITOR SPENDING AND ARRIVALS IN JUNE 2021 REMAINED BELOW PRE-PANDEMIC JUNE 2019 RESULTS.

ArtSci Roundup: Lux Aeterna, Faculty Trio: Beethoven Piano Trios, Part 3, and More.

Inside the Jawn-Obsessed Newsletter Nailing Down Exclusives With Jerry Seinfeld and André 3000.

Web Extra: Gilman Louie On The Global AI Warfare And Its Ethical Challenges.

Zūm wins $150M from San Francisco schools to modernize and electrify student transport.

A Night in Malibu With Cynthia Erivo and Lindsay Peoples Wagner.