© Instagram / Jimmy Fallon





Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’ and Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’





Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’ and Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Literally about life and death': Biden asking cities and states to send $100 payments to newly vaccinated.

Zūm wins $150M from San Francisco schools to modernize and electrify student transport.

Severe thunderstorm threat in Washington, DC area Thursday.

North Carolina to Require Vaccine Verification for State Employees, Urges Other Government Agencies and Private Employers to do the Same.

Lightfoot negotiating mandatory vaccination and testing regimen for city employees.

Kareem Welton’s Family Says Hit-And-Run Spree In Philadelphia, Montgomery County Could Have Been Prevented With Appropriate Psychiatric Help.

Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and BJ Emmons.

Wall St gains with upbeat earnings and forecasts.

Baltimore man faces attempted murder, assault and firearms charges after attack in Westminster home, police say.

51 years and counting: ND family still showing livestock at State Fair.

Lake Compounce upgrades concessions: pineapple cocktails, cupcakes, buffalo mac and cheese.

Beach Hazard Statement issued for Niagara and Orleans counties Friday.