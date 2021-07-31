Don’t clean your teeth with Magic Erasers, Hunt dental school dean says and People Are Apparently Trying To Whiten Their Teeth With Mr Clean Magic Erasers
© Instagram / eraser

Don’t clean your teeth with Magic Erasers, Hunt dental school dean says and People Are Apparently Trying To Whiten Their Teeth With Mr Clean Magic Erasers


By: Emma Williams
2021-07-31 03:31:06

People Are Apparently Trying To Whiten Their Teeth With Mr Clean Magic Erasers and Don’t clean your teeth with Magic Erasers, Hunt dental school dean says

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Undercover and Over-Exposed.

Rep. Barr: Biden and House Democrats Failing Renters and Landlords.

Live Olympics News: Mixed-Gender Events Debut, Track and Swimming Updates.

Deal 'em up! Scherzer, Turner, Bryant, Báez and Berríos move.

Sinema strikes big bipartisan infrastructure deal and suffers a Democratic backlash.

Former President and CEO of now bankrupt precious metals firm convicted of mail and wire fraud for Ponzi-type scheme.

GUEST COLUMN: Lawmakers must reconvene and pass parole reform for community safety.

Baby seabird rescue efforts in Long Beach and San Pedro deemed a success.

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Sell Beverly Hills Home For $16.8 Million.

Mexican National and Repeat Felon Sentenced for Multiple Immigration Crimes.

Parents and teachers ask for mask mandates and remote learning options.

Can Diabetics Take Ibuprofen? Safety and Precautions.

  TOP