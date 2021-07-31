© Instagram / Farrah Abraham





Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra shares a rare video chugging beers with husband David after denying... and Teen Mom Farrah Abraham slammed for letting daughter Sophia, 12, get huge fake nails as fans beg preteen...





Teen Mom Farrah Abraham slammed for letting daughter Sophia, 12, get huge fake nails as fans beg preteen... and Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra shares a rare video chugging beers with husband David after denying...

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fantasy Baseball: Five winners and losers of trade deadline include Anthony Rizzo, Reid Detmers, Trevor Story.

Tucker Carlson: Democrats and the CDC have been lying about COVID and the vaccine.

National Honey Bee Day Celebration and Plant Sale at Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has new health program officer and communications, research manager.

Remain alert around bus stops and school zones.

Olympics Latest: Ono loses first judo bout since 2015.

Mets Fall To Reds As Votto Homers In 7th Straight Game.

Preparing for Severe Weather.

Tommy Edman delivers big blow as Cardinals down Twins.

Caitlin Clark helps leads U-19 World Cup team to opening win.

Trump helped raise more than $56 million online in early 2021.

Police responding to reported shooting in Dayton.