© Instagram / russell crowe





Chadwick Boseman almost starred in 'L.A. Confidential' sequel with Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe to Star as Billionaire Poker Player in 'Poker Face'





Chadwick Boseman almost starred in 'L.A. Confidential' sequel with Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe to Star as Billionaire Poker Player in 'Poker Face'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Russell Crowe to Star as Billionaire Poker Player in 'Poker Face' and Chadwick Boseman almost starred in 'L.A. Confidential' sequel with Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce

Vaccine Mandates Gain Steam as Walmart and Disney Require Shots.

BOWEN COLUMN: Chapter two and miles to go.

Emily Mortimer and the Vulgar Dahlias.

Disney and Walmart mandate employees get vaccinated to work in response to delta variant.

Sacco Sez: Steve Atwater a Hall of Fame safety and an all-time good guy.

Pesticides: How to Protect Your Family, Pets and Plants.

USC and Penn State both suffered in college football polls in the 1970s.

The summertime window is now wide open for planting fall and winter vegetables.

Saturday Sports: Breaking Down MLB Trades And The Latest From The Olympics.

Sunisa Lee Nailed a Huge Win—And Not Just For Herself. Just Look At Her Hands.

Marshmallow recipes for s'mores, fudge and more.

Tokyo Olympic Men's Soccer scores: Spain and Mexico win big to reach semifinals with Japan and Brazil.