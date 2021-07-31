© Instagram / mads mikkelsen





Mads Mikkelsen's new action movie Riders of Justice is so much more than a Taken rip-off and Riders of Justice review — Mads Mikkelsen is fearsome in revenge thriller





Mads Mikkelsen's new action movie Riders of Justice is so much more than a Taken rip-off and Riders of Justice review — Mads Mikkelsen is fearsome in revenge thriller

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Riders of Justice review — Mads Mikkelsen is fearsome in revenge thriller and Mads Mikkelsen's new action movie Riders of Justice is so much more than a Taken rip-off

Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes spread.

More than 60 venues for entrepreneurs to mingle and learn.

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: Player Grades and Man of the Match.

Hair and nails at track and field provide flair at toned-down Tokyo Games.

At the ‘Quarantine Hotel,’ Olympians deal with isolation and shattered dreams.

US 4X400 mixed relay team takes bronze as track and field event debuts at Tokyo Games.

Novak Djokovic smashes and throws racket as he leaves Tokyo empty-handed.

As Broadway reopens, theatergoers must provide proof of vaccination and follow mask protocols.

Child tax credit payments 'help alleviate the pressure,' used for rent, food and debts.

Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs will regress statistically in 2021, and why that is okay.

Boris and Carrie Johnson expecting their second child.

Storm Team 11: Very warm and hazy afternoon ahead of Sunday’s rain.