© Instagram / black sabbath





50 Years Ago Today: BLACK SABBATH Masters of Reality Was Released. We Look Back. and Today In Metal History July 17th, 2021 BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, JUDAS PRIEST, JOURNEY





Today In Metal History July 17th, 2021 BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, JUDAS PRIEST, JOURNEY and 50 Years Ago Today: BLACK SABBATH Masters of Reality Was Released. We Look Back.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ties that bind: 62 years as pen pals and counting.

Officers investigate vehicle theft and playground vandalism: Lakewood Police Blotter.

Newspaper headlines: 'Kebabs for jabs' and 'baby no 2' for PM and Carrie.

SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera.

Camp Quotes and Notes: July 31.

How Hamilton County's latest COVID-19 data compares to previous surges and how it is setting back recent progress.

'It's my job to create': Najee Harris making people miss, and laugh, in Steelers camp.

WNBA legend Tamika Catchings talks Olympics and the state of women's hoops.

Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park propose fee increase for cave tours and camping next year.

Milwaukee hit-and-run death: Man gets 15 years in prison.

Chance the Rapper holds ‘Books and Breakfast’ with South Side families.

Minority-owned mac and cheese spot is opening on Brady St.