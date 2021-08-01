© Instagram / Megyn Kelly





Tiffany Cross goes off on Megyn Kelly in viral monologue and Megyn Kelly is on Negro patrol for profit and relevancy





Megyn Kelly is on Negro patrol for profit and relevancy and Tiffany Cross goes off on Megyn Kelly in viral monologue

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dodgers leave July behind with a win, and optimism for what's ahead.

Out-And-Proud Raven 'Hulk' Saunders Takes Silver In Women's Shot Put.

Tokyo Olympics Day 9: BMX freestyle, gymnastics and more.

Caeleb Dressel fights off nerves to win five golds in Tokyo.

Port O'Connor shoreline cleanup event needs volunteers and boats.

Cleaning, organizing and decluttering: What's the difference?

At Julep Home and Gift quality doesn't have to be expensive.

Love thy neighbor and mask up.

New Old Town mural designed by kid shows city's past and imagines its future.

Big Foot, Marfa Lights . . . and our Giant Snake hunt.

New surge of COVID patients, young and unvaccinated, 'very scary' for Saint Francis physicians.

Meat AND Greet: Beef and Bacon Custom Processing opens retail store.