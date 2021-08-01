© Instagram / Paul Walker





Thanks to CGI, Paul Walker could return for 'Fast & Furious' finale and F9 star Tyrese Gibson on losing Paul Walker, why he won't do a Roman spin-off





Thanks to CGI, Paul Walker could return for 'Fast & Furious' finale and F9 star Tyrese Gibson on losing Paul Walker, why he won't do a Roman spin-off

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

F9 star Tyrese Gibson on losing Paul Walker, why he won't do a Roman spin-off and Thanks to CGI, Paul Walker could return for 'Fast & Furious' finale

Tokyo Olympics live updates: Xander Schaeffele wins golf gold, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke star in the pool.

Sailing-Australia's Wearn and Denmark's Rindom strike sailing gold.

Readers sound off on the unvaccinated, cranky fliers and the Vessel.

One and Done, Anita Wlodarczyk Qualifies With First Hammer Throw.

Sarah Ferguson: Diana would have divided time between UK and US.

Tokyo Olympics Day 9: BMX freestyle, gymnastics and more.

Fencing-France and ROC to face off for men's team foil gold.

Adult and child hit, killed by car in Waterboro.

Weeds and mulch in a hot climate.

Engagement: Christian Quam and Deborah Ray.

New Zealand's PM Ardern apologises for 1970s immigration raids on Pacific community.

Franchot announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, Aug. 8-14.